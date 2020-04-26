MAYER, Virginia

April 18, 2020, our beloved mother and Grandmother Virginia passed away. She was an impressive 95 years old. Virginia was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she met her husband Matt. They had been married for 50 years when he passed in 2006.

Virginia and Matt had four children, Marianne, Steve, Janet and Barbara. Also a son-in-law David, and three grandchildren, Teri, Valerie and Eric.

Being a homemaker for Matt and the kids was the main focus of her life. In her spare time she was also a Girl Scout leader, the “Nature Lady” at day camp, and “The Navigator” on many family camping trips. She loved to play Mahjong and later discovered that she was a natural pastel artist.

The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1972, and after the kids were raised she volunteered for many charities: Catholic Social Services, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Transition House to name a few. She put her excellent sewing skills to use for Adventures in Caring to make quite a few Raggedy Ann costumes for their volunteers to wear visiting hospital patients.

Virginia enjoyed traveling with Matt and later with her kids and grandkids. She always enjoyed nature, birding, the symphony and laughing. She recently said, “Even as an old lady, I had fun.” We love you Mom, you will be greatly missed.

A memorial Mass will be announced after Covid-19 restrictions have lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara or St. Raphael’s Church. To leave condolences please go to www.wrhsb.com. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider