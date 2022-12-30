Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won’t concede

By CAMERON ARCAND

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes’ victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat’s lead from 511 votes to 280 votes.

“I will say once again that I’m thankful to everyone who took their time to vote, and democracy is truly a team sport,” Ms. Mayes said in a statement.

“I’m thankful for my campaign, transition and legal teams. I’m excited and ready to get to work as your next Attorney General and vow to be your Lawyer for the people. Onward,” she added.

Republican nominee Abraham Hamadeh said that results were still “uncertain” and said that Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs, who is the incumbent secretary of state, and her office “deceived the courts” in tweets following the recount reveal.

“My legal team will be assessing our options to make sure every vote is counted,” he said in one post.

Mr. Hamadeh contested the election results in court, but the case was dismissed by a Mohave County Superior Court judge last week.

The Superintendent of Public Instruction race and the legislative district 13 race both had recounts as well, and neither of those final results flipped. An automatic recount occurs in Arizona when a race is between 0.5%.