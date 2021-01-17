MAYNEZ, Robert Ayala & Alice Charlene (Kirkwood)

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God Rest in Peace. Amen

It pains our family beyond natural understanding to announce the passing of our Beautiful Parents, Alice Charlene Maynez (Kirkwood) and Robert Ayala Maynez.

Joined in marriage of 65 years and ever so deeply in love, neither one could bear to be apart from the other.

Now they are eternally together, hand in hand, bathed in the everlasting Light of Love and Grace.

They are survived by their Daughter Ana Marie (Danny), Son Robert Jr., Son David (Ana), Son Joseph, and Son Michael John, as well as their 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

They had a tremendous impact on all those that loved them and whom they loved.

They will forever be missed and never be forgotten.

We love and Miss you Mom & Dad, Grandma & Papa

A private family memorial will be held for Alice and Robert on a later date TBD