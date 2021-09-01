Mayor, city council candidate forums hosted by AIA

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Candidates for Santa Barbara City Council and mayor will speak during two virtual forums in October.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City Council and Mayor candidates will address issues such as housing, homelessness, business and climate in separate virtual candidate forums this October.

The mayoral candidate forum is from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, and the city council candidates will have their turn from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

The forums are hosted by the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects with partnerships from Downtown Organization, Coastal Housing Coalition and the Central Coast section of the American Planning Association.

The moderator Brian Johnson, president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, will collect questions from the audience and ask the candidates within the time available.

The following mayoral candidates have confirmed attendance: Matt Kilrain, Mayor Cathy Murillo, Randy Rowse, Deborah L. Schwartz and Mark M. Whitehurst. James Joyce III has yet to RSVP.

City council District Four candidates Barrett Reed and incumbent Kristin Sneddon plan to attend.

Incumbent Eric Friedman, who is running unopposed in District Five, has confirmed.

District Six candidates Nina Johnson and incumbent Meagan Harmon are planning to attend the forum, and Zachary Pike has not confirmed.

Ballots will arrive the week of Oct. 4, and voting ends Nov. 7.

To register to tune into the mayoral forum, go to eventbrite.com/e/santa-barbara-candidates-forum-for-mayoral-election-tickets-168631588621.

To register for the city council forum, go to eventbrite.com/e/santa-barbara-candidates-forum-for-city-council-election-tickets-168648366805.

— Annelise Hanshaw