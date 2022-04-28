Mayor Perotte, Supervisor Hartmann at Goleta farmers market

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte will attend the farmers market in Goleta Sunday to meet with constituents.

The Goleta Farmers Market will be held at the Camino Real Marketplace at 7004 Marketplace Drive, and the elected officials will be on hand to meet with the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The pair will be in front of the Sheriff’s substation.

“Mayor Perotte and Supervisor Hartmann are eager to hear from Goleta constituents about community ideas, learn about and share upcoming community projects and answer questions or concerns residents have about local issues,” a news release said. “Even if you don’t have a question or an idea, please just come by and say hello.”

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn