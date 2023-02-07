Mayor Rowse to address club

GOLETA — Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse will address the Santa Barbara Republican Club at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Timbers Roundhouse Restaurant, 10 Winchester Canyon Road, Goleta.

Mayor Rowse will discuss current issues in Santa Barbara during the luncheon.

Cost is $30 per person. The reservation deadline for the two-hour event is Feb. 15.

Those attending can mail checks to the Santa Barbara Republican Club, care of Mary Widiner, 625 N. La Patera Lane, Goleta 93117.

Dress for the Feb. 18 talk is business casual.

For more information, call Nick Sebastian at 805-705-5268 or go to www.santabarbararepublicanclub.org.

— Dave Mason