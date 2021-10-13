Mayoral and City Council candidates to appear at virtual forums

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Chapter and partners from the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, the Coastal Housing Coalition and the American Planning Association Central Coast Section have collaborated to organize two virtual forums on two separate evenings — one for mayoral candidates and one for Districts 4, 5, and 6 City Council candidates.

The forum for Mayoral Candidates will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and the City Council candidates’ forum will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

Candidates for mayor are James Joyce, David Matthew Kilrain, Mayor Cathy Murillo, Randy Rowse, Deborah Schwartz and Mark M. Whitehurst.

Candidates for City Council are Barrett Reed and Kristin Sneddon, District 4; Eric Friedman, District 5; and Jason Carlton, Meagan Harmon, Nina Johnson and Zachary Pike, District 6.

The moderator will be Brian Johnson, president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

The purpose of the two forums is to give the community an opportunity to ask questions and hear final words from candidates on important community issues such as housing, economic vitality and more before making final decisions and sending in ballots.

Questions from the audience will be collected and posed to the candidates as determined by the moderator, given time available.

Registration to attend the forums is requested.

Ballots were mailed Oct. 4. The deadline to vote is Nov.2

For more information, visit www.aiasb.com.

