Mayor’s Ride wraps up CycleMAYnia 2023

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Officials and citizens from throughout Santa Barbara County depart from the parking lot at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park in Santa Barbara during the Mayor’s Ride on Wednesday.

In honor of the end of National Bike Month and CycleMAYnia, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, MOVE, Cycling Without Age of Santa Barbara (CWASB), and BCycle, hosted a South Coast Mayor’s Ride on May 31 at Arroyo Burro Beach, also known as Hendry’s Beach.

Founded in 2009, CycleMAYnia began as a community meeting aimed at starting a bike culture here in Santa Barbara County. Inspired by events and programs in other towns, the goal is to engage the cycling community directly through the month of May.

CycleMAYnia has been hosting events for the month of May since 2010.

City of Santa Barbara Supervising Transportation Planner Jessica Grant speaks to those gathered for the Mayor’s Ride.

This bicycle ride saw 40 mayors and county supervisors from all over Santa Barbara County join a tour of existing and planned bicycle infrastructure projects, led by the City of Santa Barbara Transportation Division and Santa Barbara County Public Works staff.

The bike ride was about five miles long at Las Positas Multi Use Path. The group made five stops to discuss the history of developing a multi use path, how it gets built, benefits of connections to open space and community amenities like Elings Park and the critical regional connections that are developing a complete bike route across the county.

Lauren Bianchi Klemann, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Public Information Office, shared that it was “a perfect ending to a successful month, provided an insightful opportunity for decision-makers to see the impressive accomplishments made in transportation improvements which are actively weaving together communities, raising safety standards, and ultimately creating a better and happier quality of life for all.”

CWASB Chapter Organizer, John Seigel Boettner, showcased the organization’s trishaws, a pedal-powered sidecar, and shared information about the community organization’s work in the Central Coast.

Participants in the Mayor’s Ride progress down the bicycle path along Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The trishaws were ridden by Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse as well as Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

Elizabeth Wright celebrated her 95th birthday at the bike riding event by participating along with other seniors from Heritage House, riders with visual impairment, and adaptive riders who all got to experience the joys of being out on a bike or trishaw.

Additionally, BCycle provided BCycle electric bikeshare bikes for other Santa Barbara County elected officials and staff on the ride.

Jessica Grant, Supervising Transportation Planner with the City of Santa Barbara, thought the Mayor’s Ride was a “wonderful representation of the multi use path’s purpose.”

According to Ms. Bianchi Klemann, the City of Santa Barbara has received $94 million to date toward active transportation projects and on-going planning efforts.

Updates and results from CycleMAYnia will be available for the public in a few weeks.

