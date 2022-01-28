MAZZINI, Theodore “Ted”

Mr. Mazzini passed away November 27, 2021 after a brief illness. He became a paraplegic after suffering a fall in his apartment and spent the last 2 years of his life in nursing homes. Ted was a Santa Barbara native making it his permanent home upon returning to Santa Barbara after serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy. His first job was selling mene’s clothes at Silverwoods, an exclusive clothing store the movie star, Cary Grant, often frequented.

Mr. Mazzini is interred at the Calvary Cemetery, 199 Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA.