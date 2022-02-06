MC CARTHY, Patrick James

November 30, 1955 – January 29, 2022

Patrick James “Pat” McCarthy, of Ventura California, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 29th, 2022. He was a young and vibrant 66 years old.

A lifelong Ventura County community resident and business owner, his life has touched many of us in more ways than we

can count.

Pat was born on November 30, 1955, in Oxnard California. He was wedged in the middle of the seven children of Francis Michael “F.M. Dick” and Mary Isobel (Larmon) McCarthy. He quickly became the epicenter of chaos at his childhood home on Roderick Avenue.

Pat graduated from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard in 1973 and went on to receive a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Finance from his famed “Harvard of the West,” aka San Diego State University. He diligently worked his way to support himself through college by starting a painting and home repair contracting business.

In 1980 he married Bridget Rust and they started their lives together in Oxnard and, in the same year, Pat officially started McCarthy Construction, now McCarthy Companies. Together, Pat and Bridget raised their four children Meggan, Sarah (husband Bryan Garcia), Pete (wife Kayla Barkett), and Danny (wife Nichole Miller).

For over forty years he ran a residential development and construction business, and for the last 15 years he enjoyed working alongside two of his children, Sarah and Pete. Pat was extremely driven, devoted to his career and was brilliant when it came to creating new and unique business opportunities. He was quite proud of his company, its growth over the years and the legacy he left behind.

Pat adored his community and instilled in us the importance of giving back. He was an advocate for volunteering his time with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, Ventura County Contractors Association and served on various boards throughout his career including the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce Historical Preservation Society. He was also named the City of Oxnard’s Outstanding Young Man of the Year in 1992.

Pat was street smart, gritty, self-motivated and hard working, full of energy and a hilarious human being. He was also a voracious reader with a hunger for knowledge in a variety of subjects.

Pat was many things to those he cared for, a father figure, a mentor, a friend. He was selfless with his time and was sought out for business and personal advice on a regular basis. His charismatic, slightly inappropriate but genuine sense of humor is certainly one of his most adored traits.

He was an extremely gifted athlete playing basketball, baseball and football, and coached his kids in a variety of sports all the way through their youth, dedicating time that is often difficult to compute.

His children will tell you that growing up with him as a father was an adventure with a light, or perhaps a heavy sprinkling of unpredictability. There was always the possibility he’d come home with a pair of pet donkeys, or bathe his boys in the jacuzzi for a whole week while the girls were away on vacation.

Vitality was never in short supply with Dad, and those who knew him felt that deeply when they were around him. He was his own person, who connected with so many people. Pat has left behind a legacy that will be remembered and felt for many years to come.

While we will miss his physical presence, we find comfort in the full life he lived and with the abundance of stories he left in the hearts of many. His undeniable spirit and quick wit will live on, alongside the endless “Pat McCarthy Stories” that will continue to be shared.

Pat’s family will always remember him for his resiliency, his youthful exuberance and humor, his thirst for life, unshakable optimism and his dependable nature both in times of difficulty and celebration. He was always the first one there if ever you were in need. He lived an extremely meaningful life and remained humble in the sense of never forgetting where he came from throughout his success.

On his final day, he was surrounded by us children, whom he claimed as his life’s greatest joy.

Along with his children, he leaves behind seven grandchildren: Daisy, Sunny and Woods McCarthy; Myles, Ginger and Lucas Garcia; and Nolan McCarthy. He also leaves behind two unique and lovable Labradors: Murphy and Cody McCarthy.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, Pat is survived by his six siblings, Sheila Gourley, Mike McCarthy, John McCarthy, Frank McCarthy, Anne Sinsky and Maureen McDowell.

He is deeply missed and certainly will never be forgotten.

You are loved Pat McCarthy, more than you will ever know.

The family will hold a private gathering in honor of Pat this weekend followed by a public Catholic funeral mass and Celebration of Life on March 18, 2022.

Celebration of Life: March 18, 2022

Funeral Mass: Santa Clara Church at 10am

323 S. “E” Street, Oxnard CA 93030

Internment immediately to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery

2370 N. “H” Street, Oxnard CA 93036

Celebration of Life: Las Posas Country Club 12pm-3pm

955 Fairway Drive, Camarillo CA 93010

In Lieu of Flowers:

The family requests that donations be made in memory of Patrick James McCarthy benefitting brain tumor research at Cedars-Sinai. Gifts may be made online at: https://cedars-sinai.edu/donate. Please mark the dedication/tribute box and note in the tribute section that the gift is in memory of “Patrick James McCarthy.”

OR

Oxnard Youth Baseball (formerly Northside Little League)

Donations can be made to Oxnard Youth Baseball (OYB) in the form of a package sponsorship to help support the league and its players. Sponsorship forms can be found at Oxnardyouthbaseball.org.

Please note that the sponsorship is in memory of “Patrick James McCarthy.”