MC ELHANNON, Dan

June 28, 1937 – December 20, 2021

The gates of Heaven opened to welcome Dan “Mac” McElhannon of Los Alamos, California, on December 20th. Dan was born June 28, 1937, to Elmer & Ruth McElhannon in Salt Lake City, Utah, and died on December 20, 2021, in Arroyo Grande, California after complications from lung cancer treatment. He grew up in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas. After completing his tour of duty in the Air Force, he became a Greyhound Bus driver, retiring after 40 years of driving through many states. Dan enjoyed meeting and helping people, whether it was driving bus, being a church greeter, or just walking down the street at home. He enjoyed doing word search puzzles and was a fountain of information due to the many books he read. He always had a story to tell and could give driving directions to just about anywhere in the country.

Although he never had any biological children, he acquired 6 from his 3 marriages, and treated each as his own. He built a relationship with each one, and never referred to any as a “step” child. He was proud of all of them. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Calvin McElhannon, and his daughter Vicki Martin Shelton.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sally McElhannon of Los Alamos, brother John McElhannon of Nampa, Idaho, sister Ruth Daniel of Griffin, Georgia, daughters Cheryl Hobbs of Lavaca, Arkansas, Nancy (Bill) Henderson of Santa Barbara, Sandy Tammietti of North Bend, Oregon, Linda Carlson of Tucson, Arizona, son Henry (Kathy) Tammietti of Santa Barbara, grandchildren Ashley, James, Joey, Davin, Chloe, Ciela, Clari, and 1 great-grandchild on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews all of whom he loved deeply.

Services for Dan will be held on Saturday, January 29th at 11am at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Los Alamos, California, where he & Sally have lived for the last 22 years.