MC EWEN, Sally

Sally was born August 12, 1936, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Mabel Irene and Grover Jennings Smith. As an only child, she enjoyed close proximity with many aunts, uncles, and cousins all her life. Sally’s grandmother, Grace Finney, held a special place in her heart and is credited with leading her family to Jesus through prayer and the example of what it meant to live a life rich in faith and service to others. Much of Sally’s storytelling regarding her childhood days included staying on the beloved “farm” with her grandma and aunts, Grace, Jean and June, for summers or extended time periods as her hardworking parents attempted to make up for the Depression decade, each working full-time.

Sally’s school years were spent in Omaha where she attended both elementary and high school. It was when she was 14 that she met the boy who swept her off her feet! Pretty much literally. She and Bob McEwen were ice skating and Mom was struggling. The handsome young man was born to skate and offered to take her for a spin. Mom was smitten! After high school and Bob’s stint in college and the army, the two married on August 31st, 1957. Mom worked awhile at General Motors before having her firstborn, Jody, and secondborn, Jill, two years later. After moving to Glendale, California in 1964, thirdborn, Jamie arrived completing the “Three Js.”

Mom always treasured and missed her Midwest, family-oriented roots as well as the snow and seasons. She did, however, adapt to California living and built into each community in which she found herself. Her longest stretch was the Antelope Valley, Lancaster, CA, where she and Dad raised their three daughters in a home full of love, laughter, faith, and life’s variety of normal challenges. She was always part of PTAs, and all the “mom-volunteer” projects inside and outside her daughters’ classrooms and church Sunday Schools. Although she had a few jobs once her girls were nearly grown, Mom delighted in and experienced great pleasure, purpose, and peace in her life “career” as she called it, being a mother.

About 15 years ago, Dad and Mom moved to Santa Barbara, CA, where they enjoyed and loved being grandparents – getting to all the games, recitals, and special events while also developing some of their own special community life as well.

Mom’s love for Jesus was the foundation of her life. There are a couple of other qualities that we would endearingly add: Mom loved a good debate! She probably could have been a great lawyer or public official; she was honest and willing to express her feelings or thoughts; she was a woman of conviction. Her genuine integrity and strength of character blessed our entire family. Thank you, Mom.

Sally was also a voracious reader often having several books of fiction going at one time. She made the world’s best potato salad! She was a night owl. She had a beautiful smile and enjoyed a good laugh, often at her own expense!

On June 25th, 2022, after a long season of illness, Mom went Home to the Lord she loved. She was at peace knowing God was in charge of her days, saying “this is my story” with confidence. We can only imagine the JOY in reuniting with our dad and so many other family members and friends.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Jody (husband Greg), grandchildren Levi and Bree (husband Chad), great-grandchildren Arlo, Scout, and Colt; daughter, Jill (husband Ewoud), grandchildren Kees and Kole; daughter, Jamie (husband Scott), grandchildren Tyler (wife Brittany), Reed and Braeden.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Free Methodist Church, Saturday, August 6th at 11:00AM – 1435 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA.