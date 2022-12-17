MC NAMARA, Tucker

Tucker McNamara was endowed by his heritage, shaped by his circumstances and his choices. Tucker was born February 25, 1938, in Oshkosh, to William and Elizabeth McNamara. His grandfather Charles Williams scripted three poems about his first grandson: Tucky Mac and Quacky Quack, To Tucker on His First Birthday, and Tall Tucker. They are part and parcel of the family lexicon.

Tucker spent his early years in Peoria, but summered in Oshkosh on Lake Butte des Morts at his grandparents’ cottages, with his sister Meg and various cousins. Fishing, frolicking, and swimming were daily on his agenda.

Tucker attended Wayland Academy, graduating from 12th grade in 1956. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in engineering at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he also joined the school of engineering faculty. He was a lifelong member of Tau Beta Pi, The Engineering Honor Society.

California and the opportunity to work in his field led to a succession of jobs in the aerospace industry. His career culminated in a consultancy to the US Navy on a highly classified project for its F18 fighter jet.

Tucker married Mary Jo Perk in 2001, after they rekindled a still flickering flame from 1963. They embarked on a great life adventure that continued to their last days together. She was at his side when he died Wednesday, November 9.

In addition to Mary Jo, Tucker is survived by her son Chris Willy (Daureen) and daughter Erica Jo Moroney (Matt) and five grandsons: Jacob, Noah, Ethan, Zachary, and Caleb. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Gyll, his sisters-in-law Letty Perk and Kitty (Mark) Miller, many nieces and nephews, and cousins both local and far flung.

Tucker enjoyed physical pursuits that included hiking, biking, kayaking and swimming off the dock in front of his and Mary Jo’s summer home on Lake Winnebago. His intellectual curiosity led to his lifelong love of learning about subjects outside of his chosen profession: history, astronomy, and current affairs.

Tucker shared his wisdom and his warm and wonderful wit with all. He has outpaced the bounds of earth. The universe has lost a bright shining light. However, Tucker’s aura will live on in all of us who knew him and loved him so well.

Tucker’s favorite charity was the Worldwide Wildlife Fund, which saves, among other creatures, elephants, his

favorite animal.