McCall joins Family Service Agency board

COURTESY PHOTO

Maria McCall has been active in many local organizations and now sits on the board of the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County.

Maria McCall is a new member of the board of directors of the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House by the Park.

Ms. McCall, Montecito Bank & Trust vice president/MClub director,

has served on FSA’s Senior Program Advisory Council since 2017 and has long been associated with senior programming in Santa Barbara.

She started her career with the city of Santa Barbara’s Senior Recreation Services, co-founded the Santa Barbara Senior Expo in 1988 and is a member of the Senior Programs of Santa Barbara Committee Advised Fund.

Ms. McCall also remains active in multiple community and nonprofit organizations, such as the Wilding Art Museum, Pearl Chase Society and CALM.

— Marilyn McMahon