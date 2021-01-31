McCAUSTLAND, Martha Perrin Vanderveer

Martha Perrin Vanderveer McCaustland dear wife of Glenn Paul McCaustland, passed away on Monday January 18, 2021 at the age of 69. They were married for 45 years. Marty was born on April 27, 1951, the eldest daughter of the late Bill and Janet Vanderveer, dear sister to the late Will Vanderveer and Cathy Vanderveer. She graduated from Homestead High School, Mequon, Wisconsin in 1969 and attended University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Marty was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart. She was forever the big sister taking care of all. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband Paul, and sister Trina Vanderveer. Also, Sisters-in-Law – Karen McCaustland, Sheila (Jerry) Smallish, Eileen (Joe) Gilbert, Peggy (Steven) Fredette, Claire (Mark) Cukla, Lynn McCaustland, Wendy (Bret) Swenson and Brothers-in-Law – Jon (Cindy) McCaustland and Mark (Shannon) McCaustland. Along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of Marty’s life in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Ventura County Rescue Mission, www.vcrescuemission.org.