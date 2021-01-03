McCOLM, Barbara Mary

Barbara Mary McColm passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on September 19, 2020. Barbara, who was known for her sophisticated beauty, grace and loving dedication to her family and lifelong friends, was 84 years old.

Barbara was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 9, 1936 to Beatrice and John Hundt. While living in Phoenix, Arizona, she met Robert Carter McColm, who was stationed at Luke Air Force Base. They were married in 1955.

Barbara and Bob moved to Los Angeles, and then to Santa Barbara, where their shared interest in art and design merged seamlessly with the ownership and expansion of the Santa Barbara based Scandinavian furniture store, Danica House.

Barbara traveled with Bob to many countries for both business and pleasure, making close friendships across the world. With her eloquent and gracious hospitality, their house was always open to visiting friends from near and far. Many of Barbara’s most treasured days were shared with Bob in France, walking the cobble-stone streets of Paris, collecting art, visiting museums and experiencing the city they adored.

After 58 years of marriage, Bob proceeded Barbara in death. Nancy and Robert Scheffel, her sister and brother-in-law, also proceeded her in death. Barbara is survived by her four children: Michael, of Santa Barbara; Mark (Brenda), of Paradise, CA; Mary Benenati (Jesse), of Santa Barbara, and Matthew, of Santa Barbara. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as Bob’s sister, Patricia Thompson Perry (Carl) of Santa Barbara. Barbara leaves behind treasured memories and rich traditions that will be forever embraced and cherished by those who love her.

Special thanks and deepest gratitude to Hector Guerrerro and all of those who provided care and support throughout Barbara’s long illness.

Attended by close friends, family and many grandchildren, a private graveside service was held at Santa Barbara Cemetery on September 22.

If desired, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org) or to Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (sansum.org).