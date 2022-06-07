McCormick concedes to Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary that triggered recount

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick on Friday conceded his race with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the reality TV star and heart surgeon who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The race was too close to call after the May 17 primary, with about 1,000 votes separating the two, and triggered an automatic recount.

While the recount is still ongoing, Mr. McCormick said it was clear the race was over and he called Dr. Oz to concede.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee. And today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory,” he told supporters, according to several media outlets. “And I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate.”

Dr. Oz will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the November election, barring a recount surprise.