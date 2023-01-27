MCCOY, Patricia Michelle

Our beloved angel, Patricia Michelle McCoy, passed from this earth in her sleep on January 6, 2023, in Chino, California.

Tricia was born in Glendale, California on September 24, 1991, to Lee and Deborah McCoy. When she was four years old, Tricia moved with her parents to Santa Barbara where she enjoyed the Sea Shells sailing club and was an avid Girl Scout. Tricia also sang for years with the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus, traveling with the group to Hawaii for a national

choral competition.

Tricia spent her summers competing in debate at the Stanford National Forensic Institute and completing AP classes at Georgetown University. She competed in the California Mock Trial competition on behalf of San Marcos High School, where she graduated in 2010. After high school, Tricia attended Santa Barbara City College and was a fierce advocate for the unhoused population. She spent her all-too-short life helping others, always with a smile on her face and a cheerful word

on her lips.

She is survived by her parents, Deborah and Lee McCoy.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Families ACT! in Santa Barbara or to your favorite mental health charity.