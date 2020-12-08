McCRARy, Josephine Cruz (Flores)

“Mom, our first holidays without you, but your family misses and loves you very much.”

Josephine Cruz (Flores) McCrary was the oldest of four, born to Pedro and Faustina Flores on May 3, 1925 in Santa Ynez, Ca. She lived her young life in both the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc before moving to Santa Barbara.

She married her husband James McCrary in 1950 and they had four children together. Although they worked in various industries throughout Santa Barbara, they enjoyed working in the personal health care industry the most and often shared cases.

Josephine passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Dolores (Flores) Chavez; by her three daughters, Christine McCrary-Cordero, Kathleen (McCrary) Lynk and Vanessa McCrary, her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.