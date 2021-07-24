Home Life McCreery, Atkins to perform in Ventura
McCreery, Atkins to perform in Ventura

by Madison Hirneisen
VENTURA — Country music singers Rodney Atkins and Scotty McCreery will  perform at 5 p.m. July 30 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds (Seaside Park), 10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Mr. Atkins, a Tennessee native, has produced eight top five singles and six No. 1 hits. 

He will be followed at the Ventura concert by “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery, whose debut album placed No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. 

Tickets for the concert are $35, and kids 10 and under can enter for free. VIP tickets are available for $89 and include access to the area closest to the stage, an exclusive bar and private restrooms. 

To purchase tickets, go to surferspointlive.com. 

— Madison Hirneisen

News-Press Staff Writer

