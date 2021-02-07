McDARIS, Joy Eleanor

Passed away on October 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, Joy was born December 6, 1924 to Joy and Ralph Hiestand. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim in 1999. Surviving are her two children Kelly McDaris and Patrick McDaris. Her nephew Todd Cicchi and his wife Dawn Peters.
Donations in Joy’s memory can be made to the charity of choice.
Passed away on October 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, Joy was born December 6, 1924 to Joy and Ralph Hiestand. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim in 1999. Surviving are her two children Kelly McDaris and Patrick McDaris. Her nephew Todd Cicchi and his wife Dawn Peters.