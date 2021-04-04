McDAVID, Morrison “Morey” S., M.D.

On Monday, March 29th 2021, Morrison “Morey” S. McDavid, M.D., loving husband passed away at age 83. Morrison was born on October 13th, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to John S. McDavid, M.D. and Dorothea McDavid. As a child, Morey had academic difficulties with dyslexia. Morey overcame his hardships and excelled at his studies, culminating in his medical degree from Northwestern University with a specialty in orthopedic surgery. He enjoyed sailing, traveling and dinner and drinks with his best friends – Cliff, John, Bill, Joel, Art, Jacque, Dick, And Don. He is remembered for his compassion, kind spirit and elegance. Morey is mourned by his wife Jeong, cousins Julie and Gary, 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, and 1 cockapoo Tachyon.