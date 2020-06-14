McDERMID, Dr. Leonard “Dave” David

Dr. Leonard “Dave” David McDermid died of natural causes at age 84 on 4/27/20. He was raised in Essexville and Saginaw, Michigan. He graduated from the University of Michigan and their School of Medicine and served as a psychiatrist in the U.S. Army in Germany. Dave was a well regarded psychiatrist in Santa Barbara from 1969 to 2000, where he also co-founded Sarah Foote School, co-founded the child-adolescent psychiatry department at Cottage Hospital, served with the Hospice of Santa Barbara beginning in 1975, and sang in the Barbershop Quartet.

He then practiced psychiatry and lived in Traverse City, Michigan until he retired in Portland, Oregon, in 2016. He is survived by many friends, his children Matthew (“Hitch”), Lea and Michelle and his sister Bonnie Morse.

Email LeoMozartBert@gmail.com to share memories or ask any questions of his children.