MCDERMOTT, Kathleen Ann Wilson

1931-2022

On January 17th Kathleen McDermott passed away suddenly but peacefully in the presence of family in Livermore, CA.

She was 90 years old.

She often said one of the best days of her life was when she and her husband Tom and their four children moved from the San Fernando Valley to Goleta in 1969. She lived in the same home until two years ago when she moved to Livermore to be closer to her children. Kathleen taught 7th and 8th grade math and science at St. Raphael’s school from 1970 until her retirement in 1992. Even in her later years it was hard to go out and not hear a long ago student call out, “Hey Mrs. McDermott!” She loved that and was always excited to hear how her former students were doing. She enjoyed her book club, evenings playing bridge with friends, and dinner groups over the years. Kathleen made many longterm and loyal friends through these groups and cherished them all. She still enjoyed the company of college friends from Lone Mountain (USF) College in San Francisco.

Kathleen was born in Sioux City, Iowa on September 2, 1931 to Dr. Leo and Ann Wilson, the second of three children. World War II brought the family to the West Coast as her father served as an Army physician. After the war they settled in San Jose, CA. She met her husband Tom when he was a student at Santa Clara and she was at Lone Mountain. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage until his passing in 2017.

Kathleen is survived by her four children Tom (Margrethe) of Elk Grove, Brian (Lynne) of Napa, Molly (Ralph) of Tracy and Maureen (Bob) of Livermore, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 19th at 9:30am at St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta with a reception to follow immediately after in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers please consider supporting Noozhawk. Kathleen loved reading the local news and keeping up with what was happening in Santa Barbara.