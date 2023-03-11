MCFARLANE, Patricia Lucille

Patricia Lucille McFarlane passed away on February 28, 2023, at the age of 91. She was a loving wife to Donald for 68 years. She was a devoted mother to Jim (Alicia) McFarlane and Marcy (Alan) Schwitzgebel. Pat will be missed greatly by her grandchildren Kathryn (Eric) Nyquist, Patrick (Jacqui) McFarlane, Laura Rose Schwitzgebel, Christine Schwitzgebel, and her great-grandchildren Benjamin Nyquist and Violet McFarlane. Pat was predeceased by her husband Donald McFarlane, her parents Ray and Lucille Gilbert, and her brother Jack Gilbert. Pat was a successful model in Northern California during her late teens. Her beauty and style was ageless as she was often stopped by strangers admiring her appearance.

Patricia met Don at “The Alley” a local restaurant in Oakland, CA. He came up to her to dance, with the line “Haven’t I seen you someplace before?” She had in fact been in the newspaper that day. Pat and Don traveled extensively to Europe, Asia and South America and finally settled in Montecito, California. Pat enjoyed cooking gourmet meals, entertaining and gardening. Her day started with a walk through her garden. She could identify each rose and always had beautiful floral arrangements scattered throughout their home. Her elegance, grace and love of family will live on in her family and friends.

Services will be private.