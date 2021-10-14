McGREW, Matthew Warner

May 1, 1989 – October 7, 2021

Mathew Warner McGrew came into this world as a blessing to many people. As a child he brought laughter and peace to those around him. Matthew was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and leaves behind three loving children: Kenley, Nathaniel, and Zachariah McGrew.

Matthew is also survived by his mother, Tammi Cordeiro, father Michael McGrew, stepmother Nicole McGrew, sister Taryn McGrew, grandparents, Tom and Pat Cordeiro, Dawn McGrew and her husband Pat Wade, Warner McGrew and his wife Joan and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a large extended family along with the mothers of his children, Alicia Sinclair and Jocelyn Rooke.

Matt loved his children with all his heart. He was at his happiest when he was in their presence. Matt loved life. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart. Some of his favorite things to do were riding his motorcycles, going on annual Jeep Trips with his father, many great friends and family. Matthew recently became passionate about fitness and spent much of his time working out.

Matthew accepted Jesus Christ in his life through all of his struggles. We are so blessed to know that Matt has now joined his little brother Michael “TT” in heaven and they are there to comfort one another.

There was a memorial service at Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that all donations be made to 911 At Ease International for counseling services for first responders and their family members. Please visit the link at 911AEI.org/give-now to make a donation in memory of Matthew McGrew.