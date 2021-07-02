McInerny to talk about ‘Moving Forward’

COURTESY PHOTO

Nora McInerny is among the speakers in a virtual Hospice of Santa Barbara series.

Nora McInerny will discuss “Moving Forward” at 6 p.m. July 21 during the Hospice of Santa Barbara’s virtual “illuminate” series.

The event is free, but registration is required at www.hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

Ms. McInerny is the bestselling author of the memoirs “It’s Okay To Laugh, (Crying Is Cool Too)” and “No Happy Endings,” as well as “The Hot Young Widows Club.” She hosts the award-winning podcast “Terrible, Thanks for Asking.” She also spoke on TED’s main stage and founded the nonprofit Still Kickin.

She has contributed to publications such as Time, Slate and Vox, where she’s often tapped for her essays highlighting the emotional landscape and humor in topics such as the financial impacts of health care and grief in a digital age.

She was voted “Most Humorous” by the Annunciation Catholic School Class of 1997.

The series continues through 2021 with Pico Iyer on Aug. 18.

— Marilyn McMahon