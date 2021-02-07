McINTYRE, Dean R.

Dean passed away January 20, 2021, age 90 from complications of Covid. He was born in Tacoma, WA to Bill and Tency McIntyre and resided in Seattle in his formative years. While there he had a paper route at age 9 and learned how to hunt with his Dad. Dean shot his first deer at age 11. When he reached his teen years the family moved to a small farming town on the slopes of Mt. Ranier. While there Dean had horses and a dog and soon became one of the neighbor kids.

He enjoyed the outdoors; fishing in the nearby streams and more hunting with his Dad. He was an all around athlete, starring on the football, basketball and baseball teams. During the war years he worked for the forestry department on fire prevention and reforestation. After a year at WSC he decided more education was not for him.

He and his parents moved to Santa Barbara in 1950 and opened the “Bill and Dean Mobile” station in Montecito. After three years, the highway was becoming Freeway 101, so they gave up that station and moved to a larger station on the corner of State and Sola where they remained until 1963.

Dean had many hobbies, not always safe ones. He drove stock cars among other hobbies. In 1953 he married his beautiful Louise and in 1955 welcomed their daughter Darcy.

During a career in Real Estate Dean met many people who became friends as well as customers. His quick wit and big smile was a plus in that business.

He made friends easily and had many hunting trips as well as hiking. At age 40 he and Darcy, age 15, climbed Mt. Whitney with several friends. During the ’80s he and Louise spent 2 weeks every winter snowmobiling in Wyoming. He could be found enjoying anything outdoors, including his own yard work. In his lifetime he climbed and hunted all the hills around Santa Barbara. Driving trips to Alaska held happy memories for him also.

For more than 25 years Dean played Senior Softball and was on several championship teams who went to the Senior Softball World Series. Many long lasting relationships with his teammates kept him going and joking until his heath intervened.

Dean and Louise enjoyed life to the fullest. Sadly they had to say goodbye to their daughter at a young age in 2000. That was an experience which changed both of them.

Dean was predeceased by his parents, daughter Darcy Stepka (Allen) and loving wife, Louise. He is survived by son-in-law Allen (Judy), loving granddaughter Rachel Lawton (Nathan) and two wonderful great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Alexandria. He is also survived by Norinne, his companion of 12 years and friend from Jr. High days. He will be greatly missed by so many.



“Best of all he loved the fall.

The leaves yellow on the cottonwood.

Leaves floating on the trout streams and above the hills.

The high,blue windless skies.

Now he will be part of them forever”

Unknown