MCKINLEY, Daniel

Dan was born November 2, 1958 to Dean and Judith McKinley of Flora, Indiana. Dan began playing piano at four and quickly fell in love with music. He played in a rock band during high school which led to a dream of living in California to play professionally. Dan moved to the Santa Barbara area in the early ’80s and decided never to return to the Midwest.

Dan became a sound engineer and worked in several venues in the Santa Barbara area. He was a tough guy with a strong work ethic and generous heart. Dan’s Santa Barbara friends became his family and support. His friends knew the door was always open to anyone needing a place to stay.

In addition to music, Dan loved dogs. Dan owned several that he loved to play with and care for. His most recent, Scarlett will miss him.

Dan is survived by brother Larry (Mary Ellen), sister Susan (Al) Kruger, nephews Jeremy (Monica) Silk and Jacob (Kaci) Kruger, niece Sarah Kruger and great-nephews Justin Silk and Ryder Kruger and great nieces Adelyn Silk and Aspen Kruger. Also by a large number of friends in the music and theatre business.