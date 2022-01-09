McKinley School hosts vaccination clinic

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered during a vaccination drive at McKinley Elementary School in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

On Saturday, McKinley School offered a vaccination clinic. All three vaccines and boosters were offered at the clinic. There were long waiting lines for the vaccine, with dozens of people waiting at a time.

Participants ranged from young children to the elderly and included entire families. School children of all ages and grades were in attendance.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will be hosting vaccination clinics from Today through Jan. 15. Times and locations for the clinics are as follows.

Dozens of people stand in line to receive a vaccine or a booster shot during a vaccination drive at McKinley Elementary School in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Today and Monday, the clinic will be at the Santa Maria Fair Park at the Park Plaza Building, 987 S. Thornburg Rd. in Santa Maria from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

On Tuesday, the clinic will be at Fairlawn Elementary School, 120 Mary Dr. in Santa Maria from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Isla Vista Elementary School, 6875 El Colegio Rd. in Goleta from 4-7 p.m.

On Wednesday, the clinic will be at Santa Barbara City College, 721 Cliff Dr. in Santa Barbara from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and at Adam Elementary School, 500 Windsor St., in Santa Maria from 4-7 p.m.

On Thursday, the Clinic will be held at David Sanchez Elementary School 804 Liberty St. in Santa Maria from 1-7 p.m.

On Friday, the clinic will be held at Santa Ynez Tribal Hall, 100 Via Juana Ln, in Santa Ynez from 4-7 p.m.

To view the full vaccination clinic schedule go to: https://publichealthsbc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/January-2022-MVP-Calendar-ENG.pdf.

The Santa Barbara Public Health Department has extended the hours for Covid-19 PCR testing. Testing occurs in the Santa Barbara testing trailer at 267 Camino del Remedio. The testing trailer will be open 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Jan. 22. To make an appointment, go to http://PublicHealthSBC.org/testing. Results are available in 24-48 hours.

L.A. County has seen its highest rate of transmission in the last week with more than 20,000 confirmed cases. This is the highest number of cases in a week since the pandemic began. Hospitalization to 3,200 currently hospitalized, and over 20% of those getting tested are Covid positive.

