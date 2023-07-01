MCLAIN, Carter

October 11, 1946 – May 9, 2023

Carter was born October 11, 1946, to Austin and Virginia McLain in Pasadena, California. He moved to Santa Barbara is 1953, and attended Crane Country Day School, Laguna Blanca School, Santa Barbara High School and graduated from San Diego State College. He taught high school English for a few years before he went on to his true passion: woodwork and cabinet making, which he learned during his teen years making surfboards. He also made great guitars.

Carter opened his cabinet shop in Santa Paula in the early 1990s. Many homes in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were graced with his fabulous cabinets and furniture. He was a master craftsman and loved his work.

We have lost a colorful character in Carter. He was kind, talented and irreverent. He loved music, playing the guitar, surfing, and red meat. He was a great barbecue chef. He was a voracious reader and immensely entertaining. Carter was always fun!

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Keith. He is survived by his children Carter Russell, Austin, and Virginia, his sister Corinne Hedrick, four nephews and his former wife Jonell McLain.

A celebration of Carter’s life will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 4:00. Please contact Jonell at 805-216-7173 for directions.