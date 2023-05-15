McMorris Rodgers critiques Biden’s Energy Secretary on US independence from China

BY TIMOTHY SCHUMANN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, called on Department of Energy, or DOE, Secretary Jennifer Granholm to testify before the Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee to “answer questions about how her agency plans to use its budget to implement the Biden administration’s misguided efforts to shut down American energy.”

“Foundational to our lives and our future is access to affordable, reliable energy. Today, I am deeply troubled that DOE, under your leadership, has put America on a dangerous path that harms our energy security and benefits our adversaries, mainly China,” said Ms. McMorris Rodgers in her opening statement, addressing Secretary Granholm prior to testimony.

“DOE is spending hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to force an energy transition on Americans with the false promise of 100% wind, solar, and battery powered energy, the supply chains for which are basically controlled by adversarial China,” continued Ms. McMorris Rodgers in her opening statement. “At the same time, the administration is threatening to ban natural gas stoves and other home appliances that Americans rely on.”

The critique comes the day after the DOE announced $26 million in funding for a “solar and wind demonstration program [including] eight projects at 15 sites in 13 states and Puerto Rico” in which “research teams consisting of utilities, laboratories, universities, and industry will test how wind and solar plants can more reliably transmit clean energy.”

Another project, announced on the day of Ms. Granholm’s testimony, was covered in a DOE blog post titled “Making the Switch to Induction Stoves or Cooktops.” This announcement touts President Joe Biden’s Investing in America plan which “will soon allow many Americans that replace their gas or conventional electric cooktop with an induction cooktop will be eligible for rebates up to $840.”

The same plan that DOE Secretary Granholm trumpeted her support for via Twitter on the day of her subcommittee testimony.

Ms. McMorris Rodgers closed out her opening remarks with critiques of Secretary Granholm herself.

“DOE is responsible for two of the nation’s most critical missions: maintaining our nuclear weapons and ensuring America’s energy security,” said Ms. McMorris Rodgers. “The actions taken by DOE under your leadership and the alarming comments you’ve made commending China and suggesting the U.S. follow the Chinese Communist Party’s lead have failed to reassure me that DOE’s priorities are aligned with the needs of Americans or the national and energy security interests of the United States.”