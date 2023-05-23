McMorris transferring to UCSB women’s basketball

The UCSB women’s basketball team will welcome an athlete from the transfer portal that will join the team this fall. Head Coach Bonnie Henrickson inked transfer Mary McMorris after playing her freshman season at Northern Arizona.

“We are excited to have Mary join our Gaucho family,” said Henrickson. “She’s a player that loves to compete on both ends of the floor. Mary’s speed and playmaking ability will be valuable in our transition game.”

McMorris was a captain of the basketball team while attending Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Nev. She won a state title each year with the Bulldogs. During her freshman season at NAU she played in 29 games averaging over 10 minutes per game.

McMorris will join a Gaucho team coming off a 20+ win season and a trip to The Big West Championship game. UCSB ended the season with an overall record of 21-12 and a 12-8 record in The Big West.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

