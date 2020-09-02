McSWEANY, Beryl Louise

Beryl Louise McSweany also known as “Moms,” was born on August 20th, 1929 in Belize City.

Compared to many 1st generation immigrants, she came to Santa Barbara, CA with a goal in mind, to provide her family limitless opportunities. She was bilingual in English and Spanish. She was courageous enough to go back to high school and received her first diploma. Her journey continued to Santa Barbara City College where she received her Associate of Arts Degree. Be it the strong and amazing woman that she was she worked many jobs to serve her family and community. She was an LVN at the La Cumbre Convalescent Hospital for 11 years, TSA for the Santa Barbara Airport, and according to the ‘Santa Barbara News Press,’ was most famous for her time spent as a Crossing Guard in San Roque area for 20 years. When she was not working, she worshipped and served at the Trinity Episcopal Church. Her favorite family tradition was spending every Sunday evening with her 6 children and parents breaking bread together with of course her best fine china set at the table.

Moms had this incredible soul that could light up a room with her kindness and praise she would have for everyone she encountered; she is truly one of a kind. What kept her thriving was her big and beautiful family.

Moms was granted her angel wings on August 23, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends and just celebrated her 91 years of life. She will be missed, and her legacy will live on forever. “Go on with God and Jesus!” We all love you very much. Rest in Peace Moms.