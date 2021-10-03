Meagan Harmon has excelled

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Patrons enjoy drinks and company at the M. Special brewery on State Street. In a letter to the editor, Santa Barbara resident Lee Heller praised Councilman Meagan Harmon for her work on the State Street Promenade.

I’ve been a City Council watcher for many years. It’s been an ongoing delight to watch Councilmember Meagan Harmon since she joined the City Council in 2019.

It’s no accident that Meagan’s colleagues voted unanimously to appoint her to the State Street Advisory Committee that will shape the future of our downtown area, an obvious nod to her collaborative style and professionalism. Her leadership in creating the State Street Promenade enabled local businesses to stay afloat and revitalized our business corridor, finally breaking the log jam that has fueled State Street’s years-long decline.

Meagan has fought unrelentingly to help working families, from pushing for no-cause eviction protection to extended rental assistance during the pandemic to hero pay for grocery and drugstore workers facing extra dangers on behalf of us all. She was a leader in requiring 15% inclusionary affordable housing in new development.

She has cut red tape and reduced bureaucracy by demanding reforms in the long-troubled Community Development Department, pushing for regulatory flexibility so businesses could stay open during the pandemic, and developing a low/no interest loan program for artist-owned affordable condos.

The fact that Meagan has been endorsed by the most credible organizations in our community, like the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, city firefighters and the Women’s Political Committee, is evidence that she’s a talented and valuable public servant. I look forward to her continuing as 6th District Council member, serving her district and the entire city.

Lee Heller

Santa Barbara