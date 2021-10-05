MEANEY, John “Jack”

John “Jack” Meaney was born in the Irish Catholic enclave on Braintree, Massachusetts on July 21, 1928. The sixth of seven children born to immigrants Mary and Edward Meaney, family and his blue collar community taught Jack the importance of hard work. Jack earned his first job as a school crossing guard at age 8. It was a Christmas gift received from one of his crossing charges that would divert Jack from the tradesman path that his parents had envisioned to a life beyond Braintree. The gift was the book Ð Rockne and Notre Dame about the famous Fighting Irish football coach. It is through the re-reading of this much loved book that Jack adopted the trinity of God, Ireland, and Notre Dame that would serve him throughout his life.

Jack applied his hard work ethic to his numerous jobs and his school work. He often stayed late working with Mrs. Riordan so that he could lose his Irish brogue and speak “like an American boy.” His hard work paid off as Jack earned a spot in the College preparatory high school. Upon hearing the news that Jack would not be attending the trade high school his mother cried tears of despair afraid her son would not be able to support himself in the future.

Her concerns almost came to fruition as Jack finished Braintree High School with honors but no money for college. However, with World War II winding down and the GI bill adopted, Jack entered the Marines. Upon completing his mandated two years of service, Jack wrote a letter to the President of Notre Dame requesting admittance. He considered no other schools, he had no back-up plan. Fortunately based on the level of his writing skills, Jack was accepted becoming the first in his family to attend college and beginning a Notre Dame legacy that would extend (to date) 3 generations.

Jack arrived to South Bend Indiana in 1948. The campus, the classes and aura of Notre Dame exceeded his expectations. He had arrived but had to work hard both in and out of the classroom to stay. In addition to his classes and numerous jobs, as a journalism major Jack was responsible for writing articles for the school paper, The Observer. Often not enough hours in the day were available between dawn and lights out for Jack to get to all that needed to be done. Things changed when Jack learned that he could covertly utilize the adjacent storeroom outlet for lighting after 11 pm. At first a sports writer (during the Frank Leahy period) it was during his junior year that Jack would earn the spot of Editor in Chief, a position he held until graduation in 1952. Despite tight finances, Mary and Edward took the train from Braintree to South Bend to see their son graduate.

After graduation Jack went to wherever he could find a job, settling in St. Paul, Minnesota. It was while living and working in St. Paul that Jack would meet St. Catherine University student Greta Van Wyk. When Greta graduated and returned to California, Jack followed, an act appreciated by all of their future six children. They married in 1955.

Working first for the Santa Maria Times, an opening at the sports desk of the Santa Barbara News Press brought the newlyweds to Santa Barbara. When Greta’s father A.C. relocated to Santa Barbara to open Van Wyk’s Volkswagen, Jack was brought in as Vice President. Soon sons John, Tom, Pat, Jim, Kevin and daughter Mary would round out his sales team. Jack’s success with Volkswagen led to his own dealership, Jack Meaney Motors in Thousand Oaks.

When in 1976 an offer came in to sell the dealership and return to Santa Barbara full time, Jack took it and a position at Merrill Lynch. Jack would stay with Merrill Lynch until his retirement in 2002. Despite his retirement, Jack stayed active in the financial market, offering his expertise to family and friends.

With his retirement Jack enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandchildren whether it be water polo, hockey, volleyball, track, soccer or surfing. He watched each event with the intensity of a former sports writer. However, since the days when he would listen on his father’s radio, his greatest sporting joy remained Notre Dame football. He never missed a game and frequently returned to South Bend to light a candle at the grotto, attend the pep rally and take in the game in the shadow of the Golden Dome, always with some of his children and eventually his grandchildren.

In 2000, Jack met Joanne Schwarzer and they married in 2013. They shared a love of travel. Some memorable experiences included a sighting of the Queen and Queen Mum at Royal Ascot, feeding kangaroos at the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Tasmania and cruising the Danube River. Joanne and Jack often visited the Hawaiian Islands during winter. Rome was a very special trip during which he attended a mass at St. Peter’s Square with the homily by Pope Francis. Trips to visit his brother, Fran and his wife, Jackie always made him happy, keeping in touch with his family

Jack became a stepfather to Joanne’s son, Alec. There were many basketball games he attended, cheering him on in the bleachers.

Jack was a member of St. Anthony’s Community in Santa Barbara and appreciated the warmth and kindness of this beautiful group. They were and continue to be a source of support and treasured spiritual comradery.

On September 15, 2021 Jack departed this world, leaving his family and friends with fond memories of a loving soul. His family is missing him already: Children, John Meaney, Jr. and his son; Thomas Meaney (fiancée Ellen) and his family; Patrick (Tara) Meaney and his family; James (Lynn) Meaney and his family; Kevin Meaney and his family; Mary (Steve) Reichel and her family; wife, Joanne Meaney; stepson, Alec Botros (fiancée Jessica); brother, Francis (Jackie) Meaney.

Jack was a quiet, intelligent man from humble beginnings who saw the opportunity brought about by hard work. He instilled in his children this same drive and the importance of the trinity Ð God, Ireland and Notre Dame.

Graveside service – Santa Barbara Cemetery, October 11, 2021, 1:15 pm.