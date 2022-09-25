Measure B would ￼benefit Goleta

In 2018, Carpinteria voters adopted Measure X, which slightly increased our sales tax. By funding programs that greatly benefit our residents, it’s given our community new life.

Carpinteria’s small increase is more than 50% funded by non-resident shoppers and tourists. It raises between $3,000,000 and $4,000,000 per year for local needs. Our community library has a robust budget now. We’ve taken on the backlog of road maintenance, given law enforcement the boost it needs, and enhanced parks and recreation for our kids.

Goleta’s Measure B on this November’s ballot would raise even more revenue —- more than $10.5 million per year via a penny-per-dollar sales tax increase. And the city will still have a sales tax that is the same as or lower than all local cities. Like Carpinteria, a huge chunk of that money would come from outside, courtesy of non-resident shoppers.

Measure B funds would fund priorities Goletans identified in a recent survey: repairing roads; 9-1-1 response and crime prevention; addressing fire risks from homeless encampments; maintaining parks and public spaces; supporting childcare and local jobs; building bicycle and pedestrian projects; implementing the City’s Energy and Climate Plan; and protecting creeks, watersheds, and coastal waters.

I urge Goleta voters to benefit from Carpinteria’s positive experience and vote for Measure B this fall.

Gail Marshall

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Carpinteria