MEAUX, Mildred Joanne

Mildred Joanne Meaux, known as Millie was born in Santa Barbara on August 16, 1949, to parents Charles and Eulalia Ochoa. Millie was the baby of seven sisters: Charlotte Pharris, Loretta Murillo, Marcella Pino, Maryellen Jackson, Mercy Weller, Virginia Ochoa.

Millie was known for her generous heart. She was loved by all who knew her. She took pride in caring for her family and loved ones. Millie was a tremendous mother, sister, friend, grandmother and much more. She loved her family with her entire heart.

Millie was a devoted mother to her four sons Willie, Benjie, Michael, and Shawn. As well as a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Trenton, Shaundra, Xus, Aya, Olivia, Mason, and Avalyn.

Millie came from a large Chumash family, and she took pride in being a part of the Chumash community in any possible way. She was the longest-serving commissioner for the Santa Ynez Tribal Gaming Agency. Millie was currently in the midst of her 23rd year overall on the Commission. She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she could not tackle.

At 71 years old Millie passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. Millie was cherished by so many, and will forever be remembered in the memories of her loved ones.

The contribution that Millie has made to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed by her tribe, family, and friends.