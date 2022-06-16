Medi-Cal services expanded for adults 50 and older

CenCal Health, the community health plan on the Central Coast, announced that residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties who are 50 and older may qualify for full-scope Medi-Cal benefits regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

The initiative is the result of a state law that took effect May 1. Medi-Cal eligibility is determined by each county’s Department of Social Services, with health plan benefits for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties’ residents administered by CenCal Health.

“The pandemic provided a vivid picture of how underserved populations, including migrants and people of color, are at increased risk of experiencing adverse health challenges due to unequal access to care,” CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen said in a news release. “Through the expansion of Medi-Cal to more adults, CenCal Health can continue to proactively address the disparities affecting low-income Californians in our service area, regardless of their immigration status. As we well know, prioritizing the health of all residents benefits the entire community.”

Candidates for enrollment include individuals 50 or older who are otherwise eligible for Medi-Cal, but did not have the immigration status previously required for full scope Medi-Cal (or were unable to verify citizenship) and are not yet enrolled in Medi-Cal. California residents 50 or older who are currently enrolled in restricted scope pr “emergency” Medi-Cal” covering limited services — emergency, pregnancy-related, and long-term care – may also now be eligible for expanded coverage.

Existing Medi-Cal beneficiaries will be automatically transitioned to full scope eligibility and have access to more health care benefits, according to CenCal Health.

Full scope Medi-Cal is the entire range of benefits available to beneficiaries and includes emergency care, medical care, tests, referrals to specialists. medicine and supplies. mental health care, alcohol and drug use treatment, personal attendant care and other services that help people stay out of nursing homes. Coverage also includes transportation to doctor and dental visits, medicine at the pharmacy, family planning, foot care, hearing aids, dental care, and vision care including eyeglasses.

Qualified children and young adults up to age 26 — regardless of immigration status – have been eligible for full scope Medi-Cal since 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Residents can apply for Medi-Cal online, by mail, by fax or in person at their local county Department of Social Services. Santa Barbara County residents can apply by calling 844-289-4682

For more information, go to www.cencalhealth.org/explore-cencal-health/how-to-apply or www.dhcs.ca.gov.

