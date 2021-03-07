Medicare is no bargain

The Santa Barbara City Council recently voted to submit a resolution to the Congress in support of its “Medicare for all” bill. This shows once again the far-left social agenda of the council.

These socialist liberals who propose “Medicare for all” do not know what Medicare is.

All Americans are forced to contribute to Medicare when they start to earn an income. Since it was cast on the American public by liberal President Lyndon Johnson in 1965, your contribution is taken out of your salary along with your Social Security and payroll taxes. You have no choice. It is the law!

There is no insurance until you have paid into Medicare for 40 years, and then, when you turn 65, if you live that long, Medicare pays part of your medical expenses, if any, and you keep on paying for it until you die. There is nothing free about Medicare, and no one gets anything until they are 65.

In the meantime, while you work, you have to buy personal insurance.

Medicare is the worst insurance ever invented by liberals; it’s even worse than Obamacare. It is going broke as we speak.

“Government insurance” is always going to have problems and cost us more.

Our own private health insurance is the solution that works best, just like all of the other private, non-government insurances that we buy every year.

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc

Senior on Medicare