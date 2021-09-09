Medicare talk planned in Solvang

SOLVANG — A presentation on Medicare’s open enrollment period will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.

The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program is sponsoring the free seminar.

Topics include an overview of Medicare coverage, supplemental insurance, evaluation of thebes Part D prescription coverage and Medicare Advantage plan options.

For more information and to reserve a seat, contact HICAP at 1-800-434-0222, 805-928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at centralcoastseniors.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw