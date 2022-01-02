MEDINA, Cecelia T. (Lara)



May 18, 1942 – December 14, 2021

In the early morning hours of December 14, 2021, Cecelia T. Medina, while holding her daughter’s hand, peacefully began her journey home to our Lord.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara to Mary and Manuel Lara, Cecelia attended local schools and was a proud 1960 graduate of Santa Barbara High School (“Once a Don, Always a Don”).

Following graduation, Cecelia moved to Los Angeles, CA, moving back to Santa Barbara in 1966, where she began employment at Raytheon Company. After a brief hiatus from work to raise her children to school age, she returned to work in 1975, when she began her career with the State of California. During her 28 years with the State, Cecelia worked for both the Departments of Rehabilitation and Justice, retiring in 2003 from the Department of Rehabilitation.

Not one to be idle, Cecelia joined local charitable and service organizations where she made lifelong friends. Cecelia was a member of Native Daughters of the Golden West, Tierra de Oro, Parlor #304, the Santa Barbara Little Garden Club and Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court #293. As a member of CDA Court #293, Cecelia held the offices of Financial Secretary and most recently, Vice Regent. CDA and the CDA sisters held a very special place in Cecelia’s heart as they helped guide her in the reaffirmation of her Catholic faith and life of service.

Cecelia enjoyed crocheting, gardening, crossword puzzles, listening to music (mostly the Beatles and Hawaiian tunes), watching classic movies, attending live concerts and plays, and was an avid Dodgers and Raiders fan. Cecelia loved Maui, HI, visiting as often as she was able. Her greatest joy came from gatherings with family and friends; she was famous for her delicious macaroni and potato salads.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Manuel Lara; brothers, Richard, Henry, and Joseph Lara and sisters, Lillian Bosse and Mary Andrade. Cecelia is survived by her daughter, Christine, of Santa Barbara and son, Paul, of San Diego. Cecelia also leaves behind her brother, Frank (Betty), of Ventura, sister, Theresa Cunningham, of Van Nuys, several nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Chloe.

A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola Street. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 5, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

Cecelia will be deeply missed by all who knew her and will forever live in the hearts of those who loved her. You were the wind beneath our wings. Until we meet again…