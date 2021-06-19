Medina joins Hancock College board

COURTESY PHOTO

Guadalupe resident Alejandra Enciso Medina is sworn in as a member of Hancock’s Board of Trustees.

Alejandra Enciso Medina of Guadalupe has been appointed by the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District board of trustees to fill its vacant Area 3 seat.

The seat was vacated by longtime trustee Larry Lahr, who resigned from the position in April after moving outside Area 3.

The Area 3 trustee represents southwestern Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Ms. Medina is the first trustee from Guadalupe, and her appointment creates a board with majority of women for the first time in the college’s 100-year history.

Ms. Medina currently works as a lead bilingual reproductive health and life skills educator for the nonprofit CommUnify of Santa Barbara County and is also the co-owner of Revolution Choreography in Santa Maria.

She is a board member for the Future Leaders of America and Danza Azteca Coaxochitl and serves as a volunteer educator for H.O.P.E. Santa Maria.

A first-generation Latinx-American and also a first-generation college graduate, Ms. Medina graduated from Hancock with an associate degree in liberal arts and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from California State University Northridge.

“My lifelong goal is to educate others about my culture and advocate for equality and justice,” said Ms. Medina. “I could not have done this without the support of the community and all the mentors I have had along the way.”

— Marilyn McMahon