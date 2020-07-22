Meditative path

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Labyrinth Trail is a hidden treasure on top of UCSB’s Lagoon Island. The News-Press stumbled onto the labyrinth recently and followed the entire path to the center without stepping over any rocks. That required going around all the circles and took a few minutes. But there was a sense of victory at the end, as well as a sense of peace from the surroundings. The trail was dedicated in 2011 and resulted from the vision and generosity of Carol Greer, who retired in 2000 as director of Counseling and Career Services. There was also the campus sponsorship of Student Affairs. For more information, go to gradpost.ucsb.edu.