MEEHAN, Joseph Patrick

Joe passed from this world on Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home in Solvang, CA. He was born March 18, 1946, in Altoona, PA. Joe will be remembered for his sense of humor and wit along with his willingness to help people when the opportunity presented itself. A ‘celebration of life’ mass will be held at Old Mission Santa Ines on Friday, May 12, at 10 AM, followed by a luncheon in the parish hall. Joe wanted everyone to enjoy good food and each other’s company. Private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. If anyone desires, a donation may be made to the Old Mission Santa Ines.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors