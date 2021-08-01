Meet Candace Owens, a conservative with a message

COURTESY PHOTO

Candace Owens is author of “Blackout; How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape From The Democrat Plantation.”

Purely Political, By James Buckley

If you’ve heard of her, or better, are actually a fan, then you’ll need no introduction to this rising conservative star. If, on the other hand, you’ve not heard of Candace Owens, then let me humbly offer her acquaintance to you as someone you should know.

Ms. Owens is author of “Blackout; How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape From The Democrat Plantation.” She’s also an extremely persuasive speaker and becomes more conservative as the days roll by. Initially, she didn’t have anything good to say about Donald Trump, but she slowly came to an understanding of how the media, the political establishment and big tech got together to take him down. She now counts herself as one of his defenders.

First, a little bio on her. I had to search through a couple dozen different sources, and I acknowledge that information gleaned from biog.com and thefamouspeople.com websites were very helpful.

Ms. Owens is best known at this point for creating the Red Pill Black channel on YouTube. According to the 1999 sci-fi movie “Matrix,” taking the red pill allowed Neo to go deeper down the rabbit hole. The black pill put him back safely in his bed.

Ms. Owens is a black person who has taken the red (conservative) pill. She has definitely gone deeper down the rabbit hole and has become something of a thorn in the side of liberal blacks, as Red Pill Black’s stated mission is to turn Blacks against the liberal agenda of the Democrat Party. She founded the Brexit movement to convince blacks to abandon the Democratic Party and register as Republicans in October 2018.

She is in her early 30s and was born in Stamford, Conn.

She was raised by her grandparents after her parents divorced, and attended Stamford High School, where the 14-year-old son of the former mayor of Stamford was exposed as the person sending Candace Owens hate messages on-line. Her father sued and won an action against the mayor and was awarded $37,500.

Five years ago, Ms. Owens tried to launch socialautopsy.com, a website whose mission would be to expose bullies by forensically tracking down their real identities. That effort failed to gain traction, but soon after, she launched Red Pill Black and almost at the same time was named director of urban development of Turning Point USA, a conservative website directed towards students.

It was at a Turning Point rally, I believe, where Ms. Owens met President Trump, when he spoke to the group. Consequently, she defended Mr. Trump in the aftermath of the Charlottesville, Va. “good people on both sides” controversy.

Following in the footsteps of Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and other high-profile Democrats who turned conservative and Republican, Ms. Owens’ early career positions included a stint at Vogue magazine and later at a marketing firm called Degree180, where she wrote a blog mostly critical of conservative Republicans.

But by 2017, she was solidly in President Trump’s camp and now rails publicly at rallies, on Fox Cable News programs, and on her own blog against almost everything the Democratic Party favors, including Black Lives Matter.

Her very vocal enemies include strident “progressive” comics such as Sarah Silverman, Kathy Griffin and Chelsea Handler. She has lumped them together as bio-chemically deranged unmarried and childless women.

Ms Owens hosts the “Candace Owens Hour” on PragerU’s YouTube channel and opposes Planned Parenthood’s abortion mills, calling them tools for the “extermination of black babies.”

She admits to admiring Thomas Sowell, Ben Carson, Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter. She calls the Me Too movement “stupid,” and she backs same-sex marriage.

In essence, she is a free-thinking black activist with a persuasive demeanor whose easy grasp of what she sees as the evil intentions of most of the progressive movement make her a dangerous enemy to them.

She’s also been rather outspoken in opposition to mandatory vaccinations. So much so that it surprises me she hasn’t been “canceled” by big tech yet.

Here is a smattering of some of her more recent tweets on that subject:

— “Can anybody point me to that one time in history where the side that was demanding censorship, segregation, propaganda, radical education, papers to move freely in society, plus government forces going door to door to demand compliance were the good guys?”

— “I’m sure there are people. I just find it odd that when weighed against the media narrative of the Delta variant ‘ravaging America’ – shouldn’t we all anecdotally know someone by now who is unvaccinated and suffering from the Delta variant?”

— “(Since) you aren’t required to state whether you are vaccinated or not to get a PCR test, how are they determining whether or not individuals that test positive are unvaccinated?”

—“Pro-Tip for aspiring totalitarian dictators: Rather than admitting you’re a maniacal tyrant, just claim the people you wish to segregate, force-inject, censor, and dehumanize with masks are ‘unvaccinated.’ Call it a ‘public health crisis,’ not an oppressive genocidal regime.”

—“’The COVID vaccine saves lives, which is why the government is making it free!’ So explain to me why insulin and asthma inhalers cost so much money. If the vaccines are really about the government trying to save your life — why do life-saving medicines cost so much?”

— “Anyone care to acknowledge that ‘conspiracy theorists’ were right again — getting the vaccine was never going to restore freedoms. Governments only take, never give.”

— “There is an alarming effort to dehumanize unvaccinated individuals by treating them like vermin or dangerous predators. This is a familiar tactic from evil regimes across history that ‘opens the doorway for cruelty and genocide’” (referencing David Livingstone Smith’s “Less Than Human: The Psychology of Cruelty”).

Candace Owens has a quick and probative mind, a winning smile, a sharp tongue and a big future in politics. I for one am thrilled that she has turned away from the darkness of the “progressive” side and am eager to watch her take on and eviscerate her detractors.

You will be too.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes comments and questions at voices@newspress.com.