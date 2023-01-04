Meet the first babies born this year in Santa Barbara County

COURTESY PHOTOS

Por Soua and Grayson Peters of Goleta had a New Year’s Day baby — a daughter, Rose, who was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Rose, Romeo and Natalia live in different cities, but they have something in common: a milestone.

They’re the first babies born in 2023 in Santa Barbara County.

This year’s very first baby was Romeo Jay Lizama, who was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. He’s the son of mother Yomira Morales and father Angel Lizama.

Romeo weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

He’s the first child of the Lompoc couple, who received a gift basket filled with goodies and essentials from the Santa Maria hospital’s Family Birthing Center.

“We are excited and blessed to start the New Year with the newest member of our family,” Yomira said.

A couple hours after Romeo was born, Por Soua and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, into the world at 3:33 a.m. Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose weighed 6 pounds and was 18.75 inches long.

“This is a wonderful start to the new year,” Grayson Peters, the father, told the News-Press.

“We are so happy,” said Por Soua Peters, the mother.

On Sunday afternoon at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc’s first baby of 2023 was born: Natalia Munoz. She’s the daughter of Nissy Limon.

Nissy Limon received gifts from the delivery staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center after her daughter Natalia was born Sunday.

Natalia was born at 2:36 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 3/4 inches long.

Ms. Limon said her delivery was “super quick” and described the Lompoc hospital’s delivery staff as “really nice.” She was presented with a basket of baby items from the hospital staff.

“I didn’t think I’d have a New Year’s baby,” the Santa Maria resident said. “I had contractions in December, and the (Santa Maria) hospital sent me home.”

The baby had been due on Dec. 29.

Natalia joins three brothers — ages 5, 3 and 2.

“They’re excited,” Nissy said of her sons. “They think they’re going to have someone else to wrestle with.”

