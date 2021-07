SANTA BARBARA — Improvements for Dwight Murphy Field Fitness Area will be discussed during a meeting tonight.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the field, 501 Ninos Drive.

The public is welcome to attend to discuss what kinds of outdoor fitness equipment best fits the park. It’s also a chance to hear from the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation staff about current plans for improvements.

For more information, go to santabarbaraca.gov/dwightmurphyfield.

— Dave Mason