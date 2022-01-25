Meeting to cover Montecito sound wall

MONTECITO — A meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom concerning the next step of the Montecito segment of Highway 101.

To participate, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/88556445470. The meeting ID is 885 5644 5470

This meeting will review sound walls, which are designed to be barriers to noise.

Sound walls are considered through a seven-step process. The first six steps follow guidelines for projects that use federal funds, according to a news release.

These steps include identifying sensitive receptors, measuring existing and predicting future noise levels, identifying affected residences, reviewing potential noise abatements, determining financial reasonableness and voting by affected property owners. The voting process concluded in June for this project.

The last step in the process is the Coastal Development Permit process. This process reviews project features, impacts and compliance with coastal policies. Sound walls need to be consistent with local policy requirements, including updates since the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flow, to be approved as part of the project.

The project is in the final step of the process. The initial planning review has begun with Santa Barbara County as part of the Coastal Development Permit process for the Montecito segment of the freeway improvements.

Part of the preliminary feedback provided by the county includes a requirement from flood control to analyze if the proposed sound walls would create a rise in flood waters using the recovery rapping, adopted in response to the 2018 debris flow.

For more information, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Katherine Zehnder