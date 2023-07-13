Meeting to discuss airport improvement

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA AIRPORT

The proposed Terminal Improvement Project for the Santa Barbara Airport would add 33,000 square feet and more gates.

SANTA BARBARA — The community is invited to join Santa Barbara Airport for an informational open house regarding the proposed Terminal Improvement Project.

The meeting is set for July 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. and is an opportunity for the public to discuss the airport improvements and provide input. The proposed project would add 33,000 square feet, two new gates, additional gate seating, expanded concession and more.

The meeting will take place next to the airport at 6100 Wallace Becknell Road, Goleta, in the Direct Relief conference room.

The largest portion of the Terminal Improvement Project would be located on the south end of the existing building. The changes come from a recommendation in the 2017 Airport Master Plan.

For more information, visit FlySBA.com/TIP.

— Liam Hibbert